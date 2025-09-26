Alleged drug distributor arrested in Davis County following chase and crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man is facing drug distribution charges following an investigation that ended with a chase where the suspect allegedly crashed into two parked vehicles. Derian Enrrique Lamas Arrellano, 26, was arrested on Thursday.

According to court documents, the investigation that led to the arrest began at the start of September, with the FBI and Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force working together. The team was allegedly looking into a known source of supply for narcotics in the Salt Lake Valley area.

On Wednesday, the source of supply was in communication with an undercover agent who agreed to pick up a distributable amount of meth. The source of supply is believed to live in Mexico, with an individual in Utah selling the drugs at his direction.

When the undercover agent agreed to the purchase, he was directed to meet the local connection in Salt Lake City. The agent then met with Arrellano, who allegedly sold the meth to the undercover agent and drove away.

Other agents proceeded to attempt a traffic stop on Arrellano, turning on their red and blue lights. However, officials claim that Arrellano failed to stop and continued driving at a high rate of speed.

Arrellano allegedly struck a vehicle while fleeing, but continued until he crashed once again in West Jordan. The second crash disabled Arrellano's vehicle, police say he got out of the vehicle and continued running despite officers telling him to stop.

Despite a containment area being established, officials say Arrellano was able to evade capture.

A search warrant was obtained for Arrellano's residence in Salt Lake County. When officers searched the home, they found a large amount of cocaine and a handgun inside.

Following the search, officers observed Arrellano walking down the sidewalk and took him into custody without incident.

Arrellano spoke to officers and admitted to selling the meth to the undercover agent and running from officials following the sale. He also admitted to officers that he used cocaine daily and claimed that the cocaine found in his home was for personal use.

During the interview, Arrellano allegedly told officers about another one pound of cocaine they had failed to find during their search. With his consent, investigators returned to the home and found the cocaine as well as a large amount of meth that had been buried at the home.

Derian Enrrique Lamas Arrellano faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement. He is being held without bail.