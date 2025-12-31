Suspect arrested after Herriman man's body found buried in shallow grave

HERRIMAN, Utah — Police are investigating a man's death as murder after he went missing over the weekend, then was found dead on Monday.

Herriman Police said 60-year-old Kevin Van Beuge was reported missing by his family on Saturday morning.

Investigators later found Beuge's car in Taylorsville. They said there was blood in the car, along with evidence of a "violent altercation."

On Monday, police located a shallow grave in a remote area of Tooele County, where they found human remains buried. The remains were later confirmed as Beuge.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jeffrey Mauricio Lopez on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and desecration of a body.

Details on how they found the burial site and how they identified Lopez as the suspect were not immediately available.

