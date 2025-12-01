Alleged gang member arrested in Iron County following alleged assault at plant nursery

NEWCASTLE, Utah — Officials in southern Utah say they have arrested an alleged gang member following an alleged attack at a plant nursery in Newcastle.

Juan David Ramirez, 19, was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, and use of a dangerous weapon in a fight.

Court documents obtained in the case reveal, that on Sunday at around 11:17 a.m., Iron County Sheriff's deputies were called to the MilGro Nursery at 300 South 900 West in Newcastle.

When deputies arrived, they found Ramirez who stated that he was part of a gang called 18th Street. Ramirez also said that he works with members of another gang call MS13.

Ramirez claimed that one of the other gang members attempted to stab hium with a knife. While deputies were talking to Ramirez, a vehicle drove up and got the deputy's attention.

The driver of the vehicle stated that his cousin was also in the car. The driver claimed that Ramirez had started chasing his cousin with a knife, and when a fight started, the victim could feel a knife against his side.

Deputies say that while they were talking to the people in the vehicle, Ramirez started pacing back and forth and becoming visibly angry. The deputy walked Ramirez to the squad car, and while doing so, Ramirez allegedly stated, "That {expletive} is lucky they came and helped him, cause I was going to kill him."

Ramirez was placed in handcuffs and arrested. While being searched, officials say they found methamphetamine inside one of his pockets.

The victim claimed that he was sitting in a breakroom when Ramirez came in and started to chase him with a knife. At one point, they started to fight on the ground, which is when the victim claimed to have felt the knife at his side.

A witness also corroborated the story.

Juan David Ramirez is being held without bail.