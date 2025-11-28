Police searching for a missing 75-year-old from San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Officials from southern Utah are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old.

Joseph Delmar Pachak was last contacted on Tuesday by text message and was last seen by a neighbor at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a long-sleeve shirt.

Officials say Pachak left the morning of November 18th to meet a group at the Cow Canyon Cafe but didn't show up. He was also expected to attend Thanksgiving dinner at two different locations and didn't arrive at either.

He was first reported missing on Thursday at 5:11 p.m.

Investigators say Pachak is an avid outdoorsman known to take spontaneous hikes. However, it is unusual for him not to tell anyone of his whereabouts. His cell phone, wallet, and keys were also not with him.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to call the San Juan County Sheriff's Office at (435) 587-2237.