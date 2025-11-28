'Feels like family,' Utah veterans honored with Thanksgiving dinner

CEDAR CITY, Utah — On the day of giving thanks, how do you thank those who served our country?

Eighty-six-year-old Jim Murphy started his time in the service by guarding nuclear missiles along the former Czechoslovakian border.

On Thursday, Murphy brought his family to a free Thanksgiving meal for veterans and their families hosted by the American Legion post and held at the First Baptist Church in Cedar City.

Dozens of volunteers cooked, served, and just helped.

Sit down with any of the veterans, and they have extraordinary stories to tell.

Local family partners with Salvation Army for annual Thanksgiving meal for those in need:

People sitting nearby had no idea they were next to the first men’s track athlete in U.S. Air Force history to win a national championship.

Or someone on the splashdown recovery teams for the Gemini missions.

Or someone who was a sniper at the Berlin Wall during the Cold War.

Or a professional kickboxer.

Or a 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Murphy was all five, but he says he doesn’t really bring it up unless someone asks.

"A lot of humility and not getting carried away with yourself," he said. "You have to be humble."

Air Force veteran David Williams started the free Thanksgiving for Veterans in 2021.

"I thought there must be other veterans like me who would like to eat Thanksgiving together," Williams said. “It feels like family… some of us can’t go home, so this is like going home to family.”

Organizer Scotty Harville of American Legion Post 74 said this year’s free meal was opened up to other members of the community.

"Especially with the shutdown and the way the economy's been going. So we just opened it up so that way, we can extend that out to the rest of the community," Harville explained.

Vietnam veteran Scott Gerig of St. George showed off a jacket full of patches of his military accomplishments. But one patch stood out… the one that said Hug a Veteran.

"A lot of vets are lost," Gerig shared. "It’s nice if someone gives you a hug.”