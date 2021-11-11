Arrest made following Midvale wedding party killing

MIDVALE, Utah — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting at a Midvale wedding party last weekend.

Daniel Brando Garcia, 22, faces charges of obstruction of justice and riot following his arrest early Thursday. Officials say there are still multiple suspects that remain at large, while witnesses involved in the case fear for their safety.

On Saturday night, 28-year-old Oscar Avila was found shot outside the Ganesh Center at 145 East Fort Union Boulevard. Avila was attending a wedding at the location when three suspects showed up and "were causing trouble," according to the probable cause affidavit.

As the suspects were being escorted out of the building, a fight broke out when another suspect arrived and police say Avila was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that one of the suspects pointed a gun at Avila's mother and two other people before shooting Avila as he was lying on the ground.

When police arrested Garcia at his home, they found a gun wrapped in a shirt, along with a sweatshirt matching the one he was allegedly wearing in surveillance video obtained by law enforcement authorities.

Despite being told he could be seen in the video and that witnesses placed him at the location, Garcia denied being at the wedding or being involved in the fight.