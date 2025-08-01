Arrest made following the burglary of a boat store in North Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A 43-year-old has been arrested, accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of boat electronics from a store in North Salt Lake. Chance Linsday Robinson was arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, on June 23, Roger's Marine Performance, located at 1009 West Recreation Way, reported that in the early morning hours, an individual entered the property and stole $4,449.04 of boat electronics from two different boats.

When officers reviewed surveillance footage from the store, they saw video footage of a suspect, later identified as Chance Robinson, driving away in what appeared to be a White GMC Yukon or Escalade. When police analyzed the footage, they determined the vehicle to be an Escalade registered to Robinson.

Officers located the vehicle at an AutoZone in South Salt Lake. According to police, Robinson was standing in front of the vehicle and appeared to be fixing it. Robinson was arrested, and a passenger who was in the vehicle was detained.

Investigators say the passenger told them that Robinson was the only person who drove the vehicle and admitted to officers that she had drugs inside the car. When police searched the vehicle, they found a gun, several lighters, a pipe, brass knuckles, and a magazine drum with 9MM rounds inside. Also inside the vehicle were methamphetamine and a prescription bottle that didn't have Robinson's or his passengers' names on it.

During the investigation, police also discovered that the Escalade driven by Robinson was actually a GMC Yukon that had been disguised. Detectives say the vehicle's doors, logos, emblems, steering wheel, and even VIN numbers had been swapped.

Chance Robinson was arrested Friday and faces charges of burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct. He is being held without bail.