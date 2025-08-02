One person hospitalized, another dead after car rollover in Provo

PROVO, Utah — One person is in the hospital and another dead after a car rolled over along Kyhv Peak Road in Provo Friday morning. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say at 7:00 a.m., officials were notified of a vehicle accident 2.5 miles along Khyv Peak Road. A 33-year-old male had checked in with the ER with head and leg injuries, reporting to staff another person was unresponsive in the vehicle.

Officers later located the overturned vehicle 50 yards from the roadway. A female was found deceased in the vehicle.

The road was closed for roughly 6 hours during the investigation. The cause remains under investigation.