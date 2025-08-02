Wasatch Fire turns to e-bikes to help with mountain recreation safety 

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch Fire is working towards the ability to get to people faster through brand new e-bikes.

Captain Tom Fabian said the bikes allow them to navigate difficult trails, to help assist with those who are injured, overheated or having an allergic reaction.

“Since 2020 a lot of people are getting out and hiking and doing more and more outdoors, and some people aren't completely suited to be on trails. And accidents happen all the time.

We respond to quite a few. So again, this is going to give us that access really quick, so that we can get to you and give you the care that you need,” Fabian said.

Chief Eric Hales said they’ve experienced higher call volumes since more people are going to Wasatch County to recreate, and not having reliable transportation was getting difficult.

“Prior to that, we would have to hike in and bring our gear with us. With these bikes, we can actually get to that patient and begin our initial assessments and identify what's going to be best for that patient,” Hales said.

All firefighters responding on bikes will have a backpack full of supplies.

“We can do splinting, we can do IVs, we can do bee stings, anaphylaxis shock,” Fabian said. "The only thing that we're not allowed to do on these bikes is ride double. So, we cannot just bring a patient out on a bike.”

Fire officials are emphasizing the importance of safety when it comes to the bikes.

“We've actually seen quite a big increase in e-bike accidents the last few years. So, we're hoping that this can help the community understand that, hey, these bikes are for emergencies only. They're not even allowed on the trail systems here in Wasatch County,” Fabian said.

For being a new fire district, Hales said certain funding allows them to stay up to date with their equipment.

“In 2023 the citizens of Wasatch County passed an EMS sales tax, and with that sales tax, it increased our funding so we could actually provide extra equipment like this,” Hales said.

Firefighters are in the middle of training but are hoping to get the bikes out on the road in the coming weeks.

In Wasatch County, for all on-road vehicles, you have to be at least 16 with a permit to drive that vehicle.

For all off-roading vehicles, you have to get a special permit and complete a safety course before driving.