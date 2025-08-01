'Hero' neighbors help those trapped in Tooele house fires

TOOELE, Utah — Neighbors in a Tooele City neighborhood are sharing how thankful they are that everyone is safe after a scary night in which two homes were heavily damaged by fire.

“Couldn’t be more grateful, I’m super-happy that my dad is okay, and my friends are okay,” said Hutch Nordin.

On Thursday night, Nordin and his father, C.J., were headed home from football practice when they noticed something was off in their neighborhood along 90 West and 2100 North.

“We were outside and there was black smoke everywhere going from over here, all the way to the elementary school,” he described.

Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy said the fire was in the attics of both homes when crews arrived, but all the residents were able to get out safely.

“So there was five occupants in one home and seven occupants in the other home. They were all home at the time of the fire starting,” McCoy explained.

Hutch's father was one reason why those in the home were able to evacuate.

“I’ve never seen him go in so brave like that,” Hutch shared.

When C.J. and his son saw the flames, Hutch explained how his dad ran in to help.

“He goes in there, and there’s a lot of people in the house still, that they don’t know the fire was going, and out of nowhere we saw a granny with a cane, he saved her, and then she said, “My kittens are in there!””

Hutch said his father then ran back into the burning home and saved three kittens and another person.

C.J. told FOX 13 News that he just did what any neighbor would do, and didn't think twice.

“I felt super proud and happy for him," added Hutch, "that he could be a hero in that type of moment.”

“It’s amazing that he was brave enough to go in there and do that because him talking about that experience and trying to get them out was really scary,” said neighbor Brooke Swanson.

Officials are still investigating to figure out the cause of the fire.

“It did originate from the backyard of one of the homes,” Chief McCoy explained.

Neighbors and first responders say they’re thankful for the community’s kindness.

“People care and they want to make sure everybody’s okay," Swanson remarked, "how can they help, you know.”