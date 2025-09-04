Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured 3 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the shooting that injured 3 people, including a 5-year-old girl, in Weber County. Mckinzi Mana Sundquist, 19, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of obstruction of justice. The shooter, who has been named, is still at large.

According to the sheriff's office, on Sunday, August 31, at 1:00 a.m., they were called to the area of 9300 West 900 South for a report of a man being shot. When deputies arrived, they found a large gathering of people with multiple vehicles leaving the area.

A man, who was identified as Jesus Herrera by family members, was located with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not officially stated the status of Herrera, but in court documents, officials state that one victim of the shooting died. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to confirm.

A second man also sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while a 5-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her leg and hip.

The sheriff's office told FOX 13 News that they can't yet confirm whether the incident was connected to street racing. However, they said street racing has been known to take place in that area.

Court documents reveal that when investigators arrived at the scene of the shooting, multiple witnesses placed Sundquist at the scene. According to police, Sundquist was with the suspected shooter at the time of the shooting and was one of the individuals who started the argument that led to the incident.

Police interviewed Sundquist as a witness and said that she withheld key information regarding the shooting and the gun involved. She is being held without bail.