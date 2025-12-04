Charges dropped against men originally believed to have left incendiary device under FOX 13 vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges have been dropped against two men originally believed to have left an incendiary device underneath a FOX 13 News vehicle, and then forcing an evacuation of a Magna neighborhood when the FBI served an overnight warrant on their home.

Adeeb Ahamed Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, faced multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices. However, the charges were based upon what occurred at the home, and not in connection to the device found under the news vehicle.

All charges were dropped Wednesday despite the continued investigation by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

“At the preliminary hearing we requested a continuance from the judge because we were waiting on reports, warrants and discovery from the FBI. The judge denied that request and dismissed the cases without prejudice,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

On Sept. 13, the day after the device was found under the vehicle, a warrant was served on the home where the men lived to make sure no other explosive devices were a danger inside. The men told investigators that "two hoax weapons of mass destruction" that officials discovered were "real," the arrest report stated.

Because of the devices, the home was evacuated, as well as nearby homes in the neighborhood.

During the search for evidence related to the incendiary device found under the FOX 13 News vehicle, law enforcement officials "observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant, to include firearms and firearm related items, explosives and explosive-related components, illegal narcotics and associated paraphernalia, as well as electronic devices reasonably believed to contain evidence" of the original device that was discovered.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, both men had protective orders that prohibited them from possessing firearms.

The men were never charged in connection yo the device that was originally discovered.

Christopher Proctor was charged weeks later on one count of Attempted Arson and one count of Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device for allegedly leaving a gas can with a lit fuse underneath the news vehicle.