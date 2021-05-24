Axe-wielding Utah woman arrested after allegedly attacking another woman

OGDEN, Utah — A verbal argument between two women became more violent when one allegedly broke into the other's home and threatened her with an axe.

Officials say Sierra Flores, 25, drove to the Ogden home of the victim Friday following their disagreement. Once inside the home, Flores allegedly swung the axe she was carrying, only to be blocked by a bat the victim was holding.

Flores then began hitting the victim "multiple times in the head and face with the handle of the axe," according to the probable cause affidavit.

While hitting the victim, Flores allegedly said she was going to kill the other woman.

A witness was able to step in and stop Flores' attack.

Police say Flores had been drinking champagne that evening and smelled of alcohol when apprehended.

Flores was charged with murder, although the victim did not die, along with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and intoxication.