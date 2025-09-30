Brigham City police are investigating collision that killed 65-year-old woman

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a driver they say was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 65-year-old woman in Brigham City. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to Brigham City police, on Monday at 7:50 p.m., they were called to reports of a person down in the intersection of 850 South 425 East. When officers arrived, they found the woman in the road with serious injuries.

Detectives say the injuries to the victim were consistent with someone being struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they haven't identified or located the driver or vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (435) 734-6650.