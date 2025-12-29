Herriman father arrested for allegedly abusing 4-year-old while in the hospital

LEHI, Utah — A Herriman father is facing an aggravated child abuse charge after medical staff witnessed him choking and abusing his four-year-old son inside a hospital room. FOX 13 News is not naming the suspect in the case in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

According to court documents, on Sunday, officers with the Lehi Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident at Primary Children's Hospital.

The caller, a nurse at the hospital, called police to follow up on a previously reported abuse case. The nurse told officers that the previous night, staff had reported child abuse to the Division of Child and Family Services, but weren't able to get updates on the case.

Police weren't able to find a corresponding case and therefore started an investigation.

Witnesses told investigators that a 4-year-old with autism had been admitted to the hospital for seizure monitoring. However, staff witnessed over video the father appearing to strangle the young child.

Police say staff advised there were multiple concerning incidents due to the continuous monitoring required for the child's care.

Detectives reviewed the footage and say they observed the child's father placing both hands around the victim's neck. In another incident, the father can be seen picking up the child by the neck and pressing his thumbs into the victim's eyes.

Investigators say the victim can be seen squirming, crying, and appearing to be in pain through the video. The father was also reportedly heard scolding the child during the incidents.

The father was arrested Sunday and faces a charge for aggravated child abuse.