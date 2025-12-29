Seven vehicle crash kills 63-year-old woman in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 63-year-old woman is dead following a crash involving 7 vehicles in West Valley City late Sunday night. The name of the victim isn't being released by officials at this time.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, on Sunday night, just after 8:00 p.m., a Hyundai Tucson was reportedly driving recklessly on Bangerter Highway. Troopers say the vehicle was reported to be swerving between lanes at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say that at the intersection of 4100 South and Bangerter, the Hyundai, for an unknown reason, collided with six other vehicles at the traffic light.

Witnesses pulled the driver out of the Hyundai after it had caught fire. First responders then took the driver to the hospital, where she would be pronounced dead.

Another driver, in a Toyota Highlander, also had to be extricated from their vehicle and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. All other people involved were treated at the scene.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update as we learn more.