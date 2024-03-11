Buk Buk pleads guilty to Aaron Lowe murder, shooting of another person

SALT LAKE CITY — Over two years after University of Utah football star Aaron Lowe was killed outside a Salt Lake City party, the suspect in the deadly shooting has pleaded guilty to the murder.

Buk Mawut Buk plead guilty to Lowe's murder and the attempted murder of a woman on Sept. 26, 2021, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Buk was set to stand trial on four felony counts in connection to the shooting.

Lowe and the woman were shot following an argument between him and others at the party near 2200 South Broadmoor Street. As Lowe and the woman were lying the ground, Buk continued to fire his gun, officials said.

Lowe died at the scene, while the woman suffered multiple injuries. The shooting occurred hours after the University of Utah defeated Washington State on campus.

In 2022, Aaron Lowe's family reflected on his legacy one year after his murder below:

Buk, who was arrested months later on Oct. 3, 2021, pleaded guilty to one county of first-degree felony murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

"Though perfect justice would mean that Mr. Lowe was alive, and the other victim did not have to live with injuries that will last a lifetime, we hope this conviction helps the loved ones of Mr. Lowe and the second victim feel they have received some measure of justice,” said Gill.

Lowe's death less than a year after his close friend and Utes teammate, Ty Jordan, died while at home in Texas in 2020.

Buk's sentencing is scheduled for April 29.