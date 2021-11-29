Cache Co. man charged with putting meth in ex-girlfriend's coffee

HYRUM, Utah — A Cache County man was charged Monday with putting methamphetamine in his ex-girlfriend's coffee without her knowledge.

Alax Joe Curzon, 41, was charged with surreptitious administering of a certain substance, assault and drug possession in jail.

Curzon's ex-girlfriend, who he still lived with, said he brought her a cup of coffee in bed on Nov. 23. She told police that it was "very out of character" for Curzon to make the gesture.

Later in the day, the ex-girlfriend said she "crashed" and began having cold sweats in what she thought was a panic attack. Curzon told the woman she looked "cracked out."

The following morning, the woman went to the doctor where a urine test came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines. Curzon then allegedly began sending his ex-girlfriend text messages, including one that said he hadn't seen any meth that could go that long.

After police were called, Curzon admitted to using meth on the same morning in which he gave his ex-girlfriend the coffee. An on-scene test of the unwashed coffee mug by officers showed positive results for meth or ecstasy.

Following the positive test, Curzon was taken into custody and transported to jail where he told police he possibly still had methamphetamine on him. During a search, jail officials found a meth pipe with residue of the drug inside.

The woman told police it was "possible that Alax might kill her due to his mental state."