Cache County teacher arrested for alleged assault on students

PROVIDENCE, Utah — A Cache County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting several students.

Scott D. Meeker, 51, a teacher at Spring Creek Middle School in Providence, was charged with one count of Felony Child Abuse, Third Degree Felony Aggravated Assault and three counts of Class B Misdemeanor Assault.

Meeker was originally placed on administrative leave Wednesday after a school resource officer notified the school district of an alleged assault on a student.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office began its investigation Thursday after a hospital called authorities to report a student was being treated for injuries sustained in a possible assault. Officials believe the student was one of several victims of assault.

Interviews with students and school staff during the investigation led to the sheriff's office making the decision to arrest Meeker.