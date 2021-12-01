Watch
Carjacking suspects remain at large after crashing into West Valley City home

FOX 13
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 17:40:06-05

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two suspects remain at large Wednesday after they carjacked a vehicle and then crashed into a nearby home.

West Valley City police say the suspects demanded a woman's car keys while she was in a Costco parking lot at 3800 South and 2400 West. As the suspects drove off in her car, they crashed into another vehicle and spun into a house on Cheryl Street.

Following the crash, the suspects, identified as two males in their late teens, fled the scene on foot. Despite a search of the neighborhood, police said the suspects remain on the loose.

Surveillance video was collected from nearby businesses and a UTA bus will be used in the search for the two men. The carjacked woman was also able to film the suspects as they drove away from the parking lot.

A woman in the vehicle hit by the stolen car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

