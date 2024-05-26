Cause of death determined for 2 men allegedly murdered by roommate in Blanding

BLANDING, Utah — The Utah Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause of death for two men who police say were murdered by their roommate earlier this year in southeastern Utah.

Charles Youngkuom Yoo, 35, was charged with the murders of 29-year-old William "Drew" Bull and 28-year-old Christopher "Topher" Owens in March. Bull and Owens were found dead nine days later.

This week, prosecutors with the San Juan County Attorney’s Office amended the charges against Yoo — adding new charges and releasing some new information.

In addition to the counts of aggravated murder and obstructing justice, Yoo is now charged with two counts of abuse or desecration of a human body.

Owens and Bull were reported missing after they were last heard from on Feb. 26.

Court documents state that police obtained a warrant and searched Yoo's house on March 8. They reportedly found red/brown spots — which appeared to be blood — on the wall and ceiling. They later tested blood from a pair of shoes and swabs from inside the house, which came back positive for human blood. Police said they found "burnt remnants of possible clothing and carpet" buried behind his house with the help of cadaver dogs.

The indictment also reveals that the two men's bodies were found in Arizona, although no specific area was disclosed. Investigators say they determined that Yoo's phone was in the same area on March 1.

The medical examiner determined that the causes of both men's deaths were from gunshot wounds. Charging documents also state that "bullets and fragments" found in the victims' bodies matched a gun belonging to Yoo.

Yoo is in the San Juan County Jail, where he is being held without bail.