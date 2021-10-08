Chad Daybell trial to be moved, possibly to Boise

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A judge has approved Chad Daybell's request to move his trial to a new location to prevent a biased jury.

Judge Steven Boyce of Idaho's Seventh Judicial District handed down the ruling Friday and suggested that the trial be moved to Boise, in Ada County.

Boyce cited reasons such as extensive media coverage of the case, some outlets sensationalizing stories, vigils and memorials being organized in the area, and the relatively small population as reasons for moving the trial out of Fremont County.

Boyce also said the trial should be moved out of the Seventh District entirely, which comprises 10 counties, because the whole district is "within the scope of the saturated media coverage and local interest."

The judge suggested the trial be moved to Ada County, where Boise is the county seat.

The trial was previously scheduled to begin Nov. 8, but that has since been postponed due to the change of venue hearings process. A new date has not yet been announced.

Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of Joshua "JJ" Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and his former wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori Daybell, his wife and the mother of Vallow and Ryan, is also charged with their deaths. However, she has been ruled unfit to stand trial but will be re-evaluated 180 days from the most recent ruling.

She is also charged with murder for the death of her former husband Charles Vallow in Arizona.

