Lori Daybell remains unfit to stand trial; Chad Daybell's trial date moved

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — A judge ruled Wednesday that accused murderer Lori Daybell remains unfit to participate in her court proceedings.

Separate hearings for both Lori and Chad Daybell were held virtually, with District Judge Steven Boyce presiding from Idaho. While Chad was seen sitting alongside his attorney, Lori was not present during the hearing as her competency was addressed.

After reviewing a progress report on Lori Daybell's mental health, Boyce extended her time in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by 180 days. Daybell has been in a state hospital since June 8 after it was determined she was not competent to stand trial.

If medical professionals deem Lori to be competent before 180 days, a status conference will be scheduled.

Later on the call, Boyce vacated the scheduled Nov. 8 start date for Chad Daybell's trial, ordering a new trial date be set after a change of venue hearing takes place Oct. 5-6.

Both Daybells are accused of the murder of Lori's children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, while Chad also faces charges of murdering his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.