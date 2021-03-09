Charges filed against former Utah State Parks and Recreation manager

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Utah State Parks and Recreation manager was charged Tuesday on multiple counts in connection to a scheme in which he awarded construction bids to a company he owned and was the sole employee.

Daniel Wayne Clark of Kaysville was charged with five counts of communication fraud, one count of pattern of unlawful activity, one count of obstruction of justice and using position to secure privileges.

According to the charging documents, an internal audit discovered Clark awarded multiple construction and paving bids to his company, Colt Paving, Inc. Clark is the company's only employee.

The Utah Attorney General's Office says an investigation showed Clark used his position to produce false quotation bids, authorized payment to Colt Paving, Inc. and deposited money into his own bank account for "fictitious projects at various state park locations."

Clark, who was fired from his position in July 2020 after a 23-year-career, is accused of obtaining over $1.3 million to which he did not earn.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources released a statement after Clark was charged, saying in part:

"The Utah Department of Natural Resources takes any potential breach of public trust seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the abuse of public funds. All employees are expected to be responsible stewards of public funds and to demonstrate integrity in how and where the state’s money is spent.

"The alleged misuse of public funds by Dan Clark was discovered last July by State Parks leadership. The attorney general’s office was immediately contacted and Clark’s employment was terminated the day after being interviewed by DNR and Division leadership.

"Since this incident, significant internal changes have been made to strengthen financial safeguards, including further segregation of duties; enhanced verifications of purchases; additional purchasing and fraud detection training and enhanced disciplinary action for violating purchasing guidelines."