Charges filed against West Valley City shooting suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges were filed Wednesday against the teen suspect accused of killing two Hunter High School classmates and injuring another.

During an online hearing, the 14-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of felony discharge of a weapon, and one count each of obstructing justice, possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of a weapon by a minor.

The suspect will still be charged as a juvenile and not an adult.

In addition to the charges, a request to release the suspect to the custody of his family was denied.

Judge Mark May set an arraignment for the suspect on March 3.

The suspect, whom FOX 13 is not naming, is accused of shooting three boys on Jan. 13 following a confrontation outside Hunter High School.

Tivani Lopati, 14, and Paul Tahi, 15, were killed in the shooting, while Ephraim Asiata, 15, was critically wounded and is still hospitalized.