Students from across Salt Lake honor shooting victims in emotional video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A group of high school students from several schools across the Salt Lake area joined together in a video to honor the two teens shot and killed in West Valley City earlier this month.

Set to the song "We Won't Move" by Arlissa, the video opens with scenes from the memorial created for Tivani Lopati, Paul Tahi and Eprhraim Asiata, the three boys shot near Hunter High School on Jan. 13.

WVC Tribute Video

The students, from areas such as Magna, Taylorsville, Kearns and West Valley City, speak directly to the camera about the need to end the gun violence they have seen too much of recently.

One of the students explained why it was important to speak as one instead of separately.

"It's at times like this, and every minute in between, that we are all in this together," the student said, while another added, "despite being from different backgrounds and different cities, we can still support each other."

The video was posted on the Cyprus High School Student Government's Instagram page and was created by the group's president, according to the post.

Multiple comments expressed gratitude and praise for the video, which had been viewed nearly 1,600 times.

"This is beautiful. Absolutely beautiful. We are all in this together," wrote @gabebosque.

"this made me so emotional. I love this community & I'm so blessed to be apart of it," @itskaylar commented.

Asiata is still hospitalized following the shooting, but is recovering and able to move around the hospital after originally being given a 1% chance of surviving.