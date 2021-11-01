Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Chew on this: Bountiful suspect breaks into vehicle for gum

items.[0].image.alt
Bountiful City Police Department
Bountiful Break-In.jpg
Posted at 1:48 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 15:48:43-04

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — One Utah crook may soon wind up behind bars all because of a hankering for gum.

VIDEO: Drunk driver seen traveling wrong way on I-15

Video from inside a vehicle shared by the Bountiful City Police Department showed a burglary suspect breaking into a vehicle last week.

Bountiful Break In

Armed with a flashlight, the suspect is seen looking through the center console of the vehicle before coming up with a big score: Chewing gum!

After opening up the gum container, the suspect downs its contents before taking a look around for other items (perhaps candy corn or Jolly Ranchers?) before leaving the vehicle empty-handed.

WATCH: Unusually high number of fatal crashes over Halloween weekend

Police shared the video in hopes of catching the suspect, who probably wishes he came out with more than a mouthful of gum.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 801-298-6000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere