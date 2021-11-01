Chew on this: Bountiful suspect breaks into vehicle for gum

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — One Utah crook may soon wind up behind bars all because of a hankering for gum.
Video from inside a vehicle shared by the Bountiful City Police Department showed a burglary suspect breaking into a vehicle last week.
Armed with a flashlight, the suspect is seen looking through the center console of the vehicle before coming up with a big score: Chewing gum!
After opening up the gum container, the suspect downs its contents before taking a look around for other items (perhaps candy corn or Jolly Ranchers?) before leaving the vehicle empty-handed.
Police shared the video in hopes of catching the suspect, who probably wishes he came out with more than a mouthful of gum.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 801-298-6000.