Davis Co. man arrested for child rape, sexual abuse

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Davis County man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a child.

Phillip Brandon Stokes, 40, was taken into custody Monday following an investigation that began after the Davis County Sheriff's Office learned he may have been communicating with the child through social media.

During the investigation that began around July 27, detectives were able to determine that Stokes had first coerced the victim to send him sexual images before suggesting they meet in person. In their online conversations, Stokes claimed to be 17-years-old.

When the two met at a Davis County park, the victim said Stokes assaulted her even after they told him to stop "20 times," according to the probably cause affidavit.

On Monday, the Davis County Sheriff's Office and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at Stokes' home. During an interview with investigators, Stokes admitted to receiving photos from the child, along with other acts of sexual assault.

Stokes told detectives he erased the social media accounts used to communicate with the victim "after he believed the incident was reported." He also admitted to having sexually abused at least two other children.

Stokes now faces multiple charges, including one count of child rape, three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor by internet or text.