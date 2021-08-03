Utah 911 dispatcher arrested for possession of child pornography

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Utah 911 dispatcher was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

READ: Heber City Police chief cleared after investigation of internal complaint

Rex Charles Long, 34, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on July 29 on a warrant issued by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Montgomery, Alabama.

Long, who was hired by the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center in February, "is no longer employed" by the center "as of July 29, 2021," according to a spokesperson.

READ: Ogden hospital patient arrested for assaulting nurse, police say

The Taylorsville Police Department assisted the Marshals service in processing long at the Salt Lake County Jail.