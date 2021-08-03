Watch
Utah 911 dispatcher arrested for possession of child pornography

Associated Press
Child Pornography
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 14:36:59-04

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Utah 911 dispatcher was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Rex Charles Long, 34, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on July 29 on a warrant issued by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Montgomery, Alabama.

Long, who was hired by the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center in February, "is no longer employed" by the center "as of July 29, 2021," according to a spokesperson.

The Taylorsville Police Department assisted the Marshals service in processing long at the Salt Lake County Jail.

