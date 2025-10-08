Domestic incident investigation leads 2 Sandy schools to lockdown

SANDY, Utah — Two Sandy-area schools were placed into Secure Status on Wednesday morning as police investigated a nearby domestic incident.

While the status has been lifted at both Albion Middle School and Quail Hollow Elementary, the Sandy Police Department said a suspect is still at large.

Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to the area of 1800 East and Fall View Drive for the reported incident, although police have not disclosed what prompted their response. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man and woman, with the man having rammed another person's vehicle while fleeing the scene.

A short time later, police found the man's abandoned vehicle, and due to its proximity to the school, they were both placed on Secure Status as a precaution, which was lifted at 9:20 a.m.

Police said the man, whom they have identified, is still at large, but they don't believe he is still in the area.