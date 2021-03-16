Draper attorney charged with laundering money from fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A Draper attorney was charged Monday in federal court with one count of conspiring to launder money obtained via wire fraud.

The Department of Justice alleges Matthew Kober, 45, formed a sports betting software company to launder money obtained from a financial fraud scheme run by an accomplice.

The accomplice, Christopher Hales, previously pleaded guilty to operating the scheme and will be sentenced in April.

Kober is accused of opening a bank account in the name of the software company, Sindakit Software. Both Kober and Hales used the account to launder the money obtained by Hales.

Officials say Kober accepted wire transactions from one victim totaling $405,000, and then redistributed the funds to other victims. Kober also wired $15,000 to his own law firm's bank account.

The Department of Justice is seeking a money judgment of over $259,000 from Kober, in addition to the criminal charges filed against the attorney.