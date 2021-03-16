Menu

Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Draper attorney charged with laundering money from fraud scheme

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Judge Gavel
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:15:02-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A Draper attorney was charged Monday in federal court with one count of conspiring to launder money obtained via wire fraud.

READ: South Salt Lake Police make arrest in March 13 murder

The Department of Justice alleges Matthew Kober, 45, formed a sports betting software company to launder money obtained from a financial fraud scheme run by an accomplice.

The accomplice, Christopher Hales, previously pleaded guilty to operating the scheme and will be sentenced in April.

Kober is accused of opening a bank account in the name of the software company, Sindakit Software. Both Kober and Hales used the account to launder the money obtained by Hales.

READ: Clearfield man shot Saturday night after party turns violent

Officials say Kober accepted wire transactions from one victim totaling $405,000, and then redistributed the funds to other victims. Kober also wired $15,000 to his own law firm's bank account.

The Department of Justice is seeking a money judgment of over $259,000 from Kober, in addition to the criminal charges filed against the attorney.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere