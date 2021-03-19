Driver shaves head to avoid arrest following fatal hit-and-run accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A driver who fled a fatal hit-and-run accident in Murray Thursday shaved his head to avoid being identified and arrested.

After driving into a utility pole in Murray, Francisco Jesus Madrid, 30, left the passenger inside the vehicle and left the scene in a taxi. The unnamed passenger later died from his injuries.

Police say Madrid took the taxi to a Salt Lake City motel. Informed that Madrid was in the motel, police watched him exit his room and board a Trax train.

The probable cause affidavit says Madrid was wearing a bandana to cover his face and had shaved his head.

Police followed the train until it arrived at its next stop and apprehended Madrid, who had "fresh injuries to his face and hands consistent with being involved in a recent accident."

After being read his Miranda rights, Madrid admitted to driving the vehicle and had fallen asleep at the wheel.