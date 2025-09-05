Driver, shooter in drive-by shooting death of Enoch teen sentenced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two men involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl earlier this year were sentenced Friday in a Washington County courtroom.

Ethan Andrew Galloway, the shooter, and Michael Hess-Witucki, the driver of the vehicle, received sentences of 15 years to life for the murder of KayLee Dutton on January 17, along with 5 years to life for firearms-related charges.

Both Galloway and Hess-Witucki had previously pleaded guilty to Dutton's death, in which two others were involved.

"I wish I could face the family right now while I say this. No amount of words I can say will ever change what happened or make things right. And I don't expect forgiveness ever," said Galloway at the sentencing.

All four men were alleged to have pursued Dutton and another woman in her truck for several miles before pulling alongside and firing 12 rounds at the vehicle. Dutton lost control of her truck and crashed through a fence before coming to a stop northwest of the intersection in the area of Midvalley Road and 4300 West.

When police arrived at the scene, they began performing life-saving measures on Dutton before transporting her to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

An investigation quickly identified a truck that was involved in the shooting and used the information to locate the suspects at an Iron County apartment complex.