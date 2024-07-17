Drugs chosen for Honie execution challenged in lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — A new drug cocktail may be tried by the state to perform the execution of condemned killer Taberon Honie.

Honie's lawyers filed a new lawsuit last week, challenging the untested drug cocktail of ketamine, fentanyl and potassium chloride the state has been considering to execute him.

The lawsuit suggests using pentobarbitol to numb pain and kill Honie, which the state says it will now consider if that it be used to kill him. The same drug has been used in other executions around the country.

Honie is scheduled to be executed for the 1998 murder of Claudia Benn, a Cedar City woman whose throat was slit after she’d been sexually assaulted with a knife.

Honie's lawyers are fighting against the actual execution, with the Utah Board of Pardons & Parole holding a hearing next week on converting his death sentence to life in prison.