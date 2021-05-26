Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Employee thwarts attempted kidnapping at Ogden elementary school

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Lincoln Elementary School.jpg
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 15:06:05-04

OGDEN, Utah — An armed employee at an Ogden elementary school stopped an attempted kidnapping Tuesday.

READ: Man found dead in parking lot of West Valley clinic

Police say Ira Cox-Berry, 41, grabbed an 11-year-old girl on the school's playground and attempted to pull her away. The school employee confronted Cox-Berry and was able to take the child and bring her inside the building.

While still outside, Cox-Berry allegedly began punching the window as a way to force himself inside the school. To discourage any further attempts, the employee showed Cox-Berry he was in possession of a firearm and called 911.

Cox-Berry was taken into custody following a brief struggle and was booked into the Weber County Jail on one count of attempted child kidnapping.

READ: Police search for missing Utah teen considered endangered

Investigators with the Ogden Police Department have not identified a link between Cox-Berry and the girl.

The school employee is a Concealed Firearm Permit holder and legally allowed to possess the gun.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere