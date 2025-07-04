Enoch man arrested after allegedly shooting BB gun at teen he thought beat on his door

ENOCH, Utah — An Enoch man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly shot a BB gun at a teenager he believed was responsible for ding dong ditching his home. Curtis Berry, 72, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Enoch police were called to a home in the city when a father called to report his son had been shot at. The victim stated that as the teen was on his way to a friend's home, he was confronted by Berry.

Berry allegedly stated that he was angry about kids ringing his doorbell at night and believed the teen was one of the kids in the group. The victim stated he heard Berry cocking a gun and discharged two rounds.

The victim made it to his friend's home and reported what happened to his friend's father, who confronted Berry. Berry allegedly admitted to the father that he had shot a BB gun twice in the air.

When investigators spoke with Berry, he stated that someone was beating on his door, leading him to go get his BB gun from the garage. Berry then stated he walked to the edge of his property before yelling at two kids, "You guys knock it off," and firing two shots into the air.