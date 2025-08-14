Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Low water levels force closure of Lake Powell boat ramps

National Park Service
Wahweap Main Ramp from Lake Powell on August 12, 2025
KANE COUNTY, Utah — Boaters looking to enjoy a day out on Lake Powell are being warned about launch ramp closures due to low water levels caused by drought conditions in and around southern Utah.

The National Park Service announced the Wahweap Main Launch Ramp within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will be closed starting Monday, August 18. While the ramp will be closed, all other services at the Wahweap location will remain open, as well as the courtesy dock.

A photo shared by the park service showed the extremely low water levels at the Wahweap ramp.

Because of the low levels, the Rainbow Bridge dock is being moved to deeper water on Monday, August 25, meaning the "easy dock-to-trail access to Rainbow Bridge will not be available until water levels rise again," park service officials said.

Restrooms at the Rainbow Bridge dock will stay open.

The latest data on Thursday showed the area surrounding Lake Powell on the Utah side remains completely in Severe Drought status.

"The National Park Service is closely monitoring conditions and will continue to provide updates as lake levels change," the advisory shared.

