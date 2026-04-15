Father in Elko murder-suicide was trying to hide son, diagnosed with PTSD

ELKO, Nev. — The man who police say shot and killed his young son before turning the gun on himself earlier this week inside the Elko airport was trying to hide his son from family.

Elko police disclosed Wednesday that its investigation into the murder-suicide found that Giovanni Perez had been trying to hide his son, Callen, from his own family, as well as from the boy's mother.

A witness told police that Perez was allegedly heading to Reno with his son when their rental vehicle broke down near Winnemuca, Nevada, and father and son were towed to Elko.

Perez had previously served in the military, and police said documentation showed that he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder while serving. Perez's discharge status with the military was not known.

'Nobody wants to see this': Small Elko community copes with tragic murder-suicide:

'Nobody wants to see this,' Small Elko community copes with tragic murder-suicide

During the investigation, police said they found paperwork inside the Perez's vehicle that showed Giovanni was suffering from mental health issues.

On Monday, police responded to an active shooter alert at Elko Regional Airport and found Giovanni dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the terminal. Officers were then directed to a bathroom where Callan was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said Giovanni and Callan entered an airport restroom, exited, and then returned a second time, when it's believed the boy was shot.

