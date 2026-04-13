Suspect dead, juvenile victim wounded after shooting at Elko airport

ELKO, Nevada — One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon at the Elko Regional Airport in Nevada.

The Elko Police Department initially reported that two people, including one juvenile victim and the adult shooting suspect, were killed. However, they later corrected their information, saying the child was taken to the hospital, but their condition was unknown.

The shooting, which was considered an "active shooter" at the time, happened around 12:30 p.m.

The relationship between the two has not yet been confirmed.

Officials added that there is no threat to the public as of 3:45 p.m. The airport is still closed, and they hope to have it back open sometime Monday night.

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