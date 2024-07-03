Fireworks vandalism leaves massive hole in Cedar Hills playground

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A local Cedar Hills playground will remain mostly closed for the remainder of the summer after illegally set-off fireworks caused extensive damage to the area.

A massive hole was seen in a photo of the playground at Harvey Park after the city claimed vandals set off fireworks Tuesday evening.

City of Cedar Hills Photo shows fire burning after fireworks set off at Harvey Park playground in Cedar Hills

Cedar Hills officials said vandalism has become a "troubling trend" in the city, and that they are working with police to ensure residents are safe in public spaces.

“I am extremely upset by the wanton destruction of our much-loved Harvey Park. We take these acts of vandalism and destruction very seriously and will work diligently to restore the playground." said Mayor Densie Andersen.

In Utah, fireworks are restricted to certain areas and only on specific days approved by local fire officials.

"The City of Cedar Hills is committed to restoring Harvey Park as quickly as possible and appreciates the community's understanding and cooperation during this time," a release said.