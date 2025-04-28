Florida man arrested after flying to Utah to allegedly marry 17-year-old girl

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 33-year-old Florida man was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping on Monday after he allegedly flew to Utah over the weekend to marry a teenage girl.

Alex Pete Guy of Mulberry, Florida was arrested Sunday, hours after the 17-year-old girl's mother reported her missing from their Utah County home. A friend told sheriff's deputies that the teen had been speaking with Guy online and "that she was likely with him," court documents show.

Using GPS data from the teen's AirPods, the Utah County Sheriff's Office was able to locate the girl and Guy in Wyoming.

After being taken into custody, Guy admitted that he had been talking to the teen online for three months and was aware that she was just 17 years old. He said he picked up the girl after flying into Utah and planned to marry her.

Guy has been ordered to be held in jail without bail.