Former Iron County GOP chairman denies kidnapping charges from jail

HURRICANE, Utah — A former Iron County Republican Party chairman, who was arrested Saturday on charges of kidnapping and abusing his wife, is denying the allegations from jail, claiming prosecutors are overreaching in their case against him.

Blake Cozzens called FOX 13 News from Purgatory Jail in Hurricane to dispute the charges filed by Washington County prosecutors.

According to charging documents, Cozzens was driving with his wife, Dannilyn, and their 3-year-old daughter on I-15 near New Harmony on July 1 when he became violent, leaving her on the roadside before forcing her back into the car.

Cozzens said in a call that he and his wife both struggled with each other in the car and that she asked to step out in the first place.

"I did not leave her on the side of the road; rather, I pulled ahead so traffic could go by," Cozzens said.

Through her attorney, Dannilyn maintains that she was forced back into the vehicle.

Cozzens acknowledged that another driver called 911 but said he "doesn't know why."

The Washington County Attorney's Office said it appreciates law enforcement coordination in the arrest and plans to move forward with the case. A first hearing is expected within the week.