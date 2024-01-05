Former Salt Lake County councilwoman pleads guilty to impaired driving

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Salt Lake County Councilwoman Amy Fowler pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while impaired in an incident that led her to resign her seat.

Fowler was arrested on May 3 in Springville after she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident and found by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper sitting in her car with the engine running.

After first denying she had used alcohol and refusing sobriety tests, Fowler performed one test and failed. She was placed under arrest and charged with DUI.

On Thursday, Fowler pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. According to the agreement, Fowler was sentenced to 12 months of probation and fined $1,420.

"I do want to take a moment to apologize," said Fowler at the beginning of a council meeting in May in which she announced she would step back from her responsibilities. "I am truly sorry that this has affected my colleagues on the council, as well as the mayor, city staff and the city as a whole."

Weeks later, Fowler said she would resign her seat effective in July.

Fowler first took office on the Council in 2018 and won reelection in 2021.

