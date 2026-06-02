Former Utah school bus driver sentenced for setting bus on fire

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who admitted to intentionally setting a bus on fire while driving for the Granite School District has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Austin Ford, 60, admitted in court that on April 7, 2023, he lit his bus on fire with a cigarette lighter and continued driving. Officials say video from the bus showed Ford driving with smoke billowing across his face.

On Monday, he was sentenced to five years in prison for "arson of a vehicle belonging to an organization receiving federal funds."

He was also ordered to pay $21,690.42 in restitution and will have three years of supervised release after he serves his time.

Police say this wasn't the first time Ford did this.

In February 2022, Ford was also accused of setting another Granite School Bus on fire while 42 children were inside and the bus was in traffic.

Following an investigation by the State Fire Marshall's office, Ford was fired and later arrested.

“Protecting our most vulnerable population is a top priority of this administration and my office,” U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak said in a statement after the sentencing.” I want to thank our law enforcement partners and my office who worked tirelessly on this case to bring it to a close and hold Mr. Ford accountable for his intentional disregard for safety and the law.”