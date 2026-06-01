Order lifted, Taylor Frankie Paul allowed unsupervised visits with young son

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A commissioner overseeing the custody case involving Taylor Frankie Paul lifted the order that required the reality television star to have supervised visits with the son she shares with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

During the remote hearing Monday, Frankie Paul sat in an office next to her attorney, Eric Swinyard, while Mortensen did not appear on camera.

Earlier this year, Mortensen was granted custody of the couple's 2-year-old son, Ever, with Frankie Paul being restricted to just 8 hours of supervised visits per week after each party filed protective orders against one another. The action came as accusations of violent behavior around children were shared by both Frankie Paul and Mortensen, including a video in which she was seen throwing a chair, which allegedly struck her young daughter.

Neither Frankie Paul, who starred on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," nor Mortensen spoke during the 75-minute hearing, although their attorneys each claimed the other party had acted inappropriately or had failed to show a change in behavior since the order was implemented.

Bodycam video shows Dakota Mortensen with police after Taylor Frankie Paul incident:

Body camera video of Dakota Mortensen speaking with officer

A little over an hour after the hearing began, Commissioner Russell Minas announced he would lift the supervised visit order placed on Frankie Paul

"I think we're moving in the right direction," said Minas.

Frankie Paul and Mortensen must remain 100 feet away from each other, and Mortensen remains the custodial parent.

Minas said extended parenting time for Frankie Paul will be discussed at their next hearing, which is scheduled in the coming weeks.

In March, Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" was set to begin, ABC pulled the plug when the video was released showing her throwing a chair at Mortensen multiple times during a previous incident.