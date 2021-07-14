Former West Valley City cop arrested for having sex with minor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A former West Valley City law enforcement officer has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old runaway.

Edward Michael Cann, 30, was arrested Tuesday and faces eight counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway.

Tooele City Police were originally investigating a report of a teen girl who had left her home on June 29 and not returned. According to the probable cause document, the girl was seen at the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, with detectives learning the minor had made phone contact with Cann.

Security video later showed the girl getting into a car belonging to Cann, who served on the West Valley City Police Department, most recently as a detective, before resigning in Nov. 2020.

On July 3, Cann admitted to West Valley and Tooele City detectives that he had picked up the teen and brought her back to his home. He said the teen left the next day and he had not seen her since.

Police say the teen was found at a friend's home in Eagle Mountain on July 4 and taken to a facility for crisis evaluation and treatment.

During an interview at the facility, the teen said she was at Cann's house for four days and that she had consensual intercourse with him up to three times a day. She said she left the home when Cann heard police were looking for him and he told her to leave.

Documents show a request was placed to hold Cann in jail without bail as he "may risk the life of himself and others."