Four people arrested in Colorado in connection to string of Utah vehicle thefts

RIFLE, Colorado — Authorities in Colorado and Utah are celebrating the arrest of 4 people in connection with a string of motor vehicle thefts across both states. Luis Leiva Arizmendez (20), Nerio Estrada Soto (19), Roberto Soto Cruz (35), and Lorena Mendoza Soto (29) were arrested in Rifle, Colorado, on April 16.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, the arrests follow a long-term investigation involving multiple agencies across state lines. They say the group is estimated to have stolen more than $170,000 in property. That includes 2 stolen trucks, 2 Polaris Rzrs, 2 trailers, and a Polaris Rzr frame.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says the suspects' vehicle was identified in eastern Utah on April 15, and officials were tipped off that the suspects would be returning to Colorado the next day. However, when the suspects crossed into Colorado, officers stopped and arrested them.

"We would like to thank the Colorado State Patrol, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Dept of Corrections Parole Fugitive Unit, Rifle Police Department, HSI, & Pleasant Grove Police Department for their assistance in this operation," the Garfield County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "The successful recovery and arrests of these multi-state auto thieves is a fantastic example of the hard work and diligence of our state and law enforcement."

All four suspects have been charged with second-degree motor vehicle theft, theft over $100,000, and conspiracy.