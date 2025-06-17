East Carbon man arrested following allegedly escaping custody, stealing UTV

EAST CARBON, Utah — A man in East Carbon is facing charges of escape and property damage, among others, after police say he was found drunk and escaped police custody before stealing a UTV. William Webber, 23, was arrested Monday.

According to court documents, officers with the East Carbon Police Department were called to Sunnyside Park for an intoxicated person. When they arrived, officers found William Webber, who was allegedly slurring his speech and stumbling.

Officers asked Webber if he had been drinking, which he claimed he hadn't. However, officers detail that an alcoholic odor could be smelled on his breath.

Investigators say that Webber, once detained, requested to grab a water bottle from the dirt road. Officers declined him and placed him in their vehicle. When the officer checked the 'water bottle,' they discovered it was a plastic bottle with vodka inside.

The arresting officer reported back to Webber that he was under arrest for intoxication. At this point, officers say Webber began slamming his head against the prisoner compartment of the vehicle.

Officers wrote in court documents that they talked Webber down and told him to hug them. However, when he got out of the vehicle, he continued to be non-compliant and refused to be handcuffed.

East Carbon police say the officer was able to make a deal with Webber that he wouldn't have to be handcuffed if he would be willing to get back into the officer's vehicle. The officer also then reported to dispatch that they would need help for a combative suspect.

When the officer was driving down Highway 123, Webber allegedly began to kick and punch the cage in an effort to escape. Eventually, Webber was able to smash the back glass of the vehicle and crawl out.

The officer who was transporting Webber stopped the vehicle when he allegedly jumped off the car and jumped a fence into private property, where he allegedly stole a UTV.

Webber allegedly drove the UTV through a fence, damaging the UTV. He was later arrested by county deputies, according to court documents.

William Weber faces charges of property damage by tresspasser, unauthorized possession, interfering with a police officer, and escape.