Officer reflects on community impacts after armed suspect arrested in Carbon County

PRICE, Utah — On Friday, Price City Police Department were working to find Rogelio Bustillos.

The 52-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, battery and assault.

According to the police report, Bustillos allegedly forced entry into a home two times, holding multiple victims at gunpoint while asking about information regarding his wife.

Price PD said he was armed with multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and previously made comments about getting into a shootout with police.

Price PD called in several outside agencies for help, including the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for their SWAT team, Emery County Sheriff’s Office for their K9, and Utah Department of Public Safety for their helicopter.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office was also able to assist.

“We are a small community, and we don’t have some resources that sometimes we do need,” said Captain Brandon Ratcliffe of the Price City Police Department. “It was that equipment that I believe was essential in taking the individual safely into custody.”

Bustillos was eventually found and taken into custody and is being held without bail. Ratcliffe said incidents like these not only shake up a community but also the officers involved.

“Everybody knows everybody here, and so it affects everybody differently, but we all feel it as a whole,” he said.

Ratcliffe added they offer mental health resources to first responders, but he encourages anyone impacted to reach out for help.

“Mental health awareness is normal, and the stigma associated with seeking mental health resources, and if you need somebody, something, anyone, you can always speak to us or we really recommend calling a professional,” he said.

Ratcliffe said he is not aware of any past history with the suspect, and he believes the victims received no physical injuries.

The Price Police Department said no other information will be released at this time.