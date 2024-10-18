Fourth suspect identified in deadly Mt. Olympus trailhead shooting

HOLLADAY, Utah — Months after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a popular northern Utah trailhead, police have identified a fourth arrest in connection to the death in August.

Multiple charges were filed Friday against a 17-year-old male, including Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault. However, as of Friday afternoon, the teen had yet to be taken into custody despite a warrant out for his arrest.

Alexander Ruiz-Martinez, Mateo Martinez and a 15-year-old boy were previously arrested in the shooting death of Naod Welday on Aug. 3. All four suspects are documented gang members.

Welday and two friends were sitting in their car at the Mt. Olympus trailhead parking lot in Holladay when there was an altercation between them and the four suspects. The suspects forced their way into Welday's locked car before he was shot multiple times.

A recording of a 911 call made by Welday during the incident features loud banging heard on the vehicle windows and what police said were 3-4 gunshots. After the gunfire, nothing more was heard on the 911 recording, the documents said.

A friend of Welday's was assaulted with a hammer, while another was injured after being struck by a different member of the other group.